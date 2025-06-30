Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Moves 3.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares ended the last trading session 3.1% higher at $265.5. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of this hospitality company are likely to have been boosted by the ongoing strong demand for leisure, business transient and group travel, alongside its focus on unit expansion amid the ongoing global uncertainties, indicating elevated revenue visibility and ensuring shareholder value. Moreover, the investors’ sentiments are likely to have benefited from bullish analysts’ sentiments about its bottom-line growth trends.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.07 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hilton Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Hilton Worldwide is a member of the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry. One other stock in the same industry, Choice Hotels (CHH), finished the last trading session 0.7% higher at $127.94. CHH has returned 0.1% over the past month.

Choice Hotels' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +2.9% over the past month to $1.93. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.9%. Choice Hotels currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

