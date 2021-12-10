Hilton To Acquire Foppen - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Hilton Food Group has agreed to acquire Dutch Seafood Company B.V., which trades as Foppen, an international manufacturer of branded and private label premium smoked salmon products. Foppen's key customers are major retailers in the US and the Netherlands.

Hilton's CEO, Philip Heffer, said: "The acquisition of Foppen is an exceptional opportunity for Hilton and another step towards our goal of becoming the global protein partner of choice."

Hilton has also launched an equity placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately 75 million pounds to part fund the acquisition.

