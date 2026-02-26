Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $48 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $76 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $1.33 million from $1.28 million last year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.33 Mln vs. $1.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.