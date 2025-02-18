HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $HLMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS ($HLMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $349,560,000, missing estimates of $357,280,836 by $-7,720,836.

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) sold 72,523 shares for an estimated $773,457

PHILIP WOODLIEF sold 19,779 shares for an estimated $221,129

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of HILLMAN SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

