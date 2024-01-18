HilleVax Appoints GSK's Sean McLoughlin As COO

(RTTNews) - HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel vaccines, announced Thursday the appointment of Sean McLoughlin as Chief Operating Officer.

He succeeds co-founder and current Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Aditya Kohli, who will remain a full-time executive with the company as Chief Business Officer. Kohli will be responsible for business development and corporate strategy.

McLoughlin holds three decades of commercial and operational experience in vaccines. He was at GSK for over 25 years, most recently as the Global Vaccine Commercialization Lead, RSV at GSK. Prior to that, he held the position of New Product Strategy Lead, Vaccines Business Unit at GSK.

Rob Hershberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HilleVax, said, "We are excited to welcome Sean to HilleVax's executive team as we continue to progress NEST-IN1, our Phase 2b clinical trial of HIL-214 for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis."

