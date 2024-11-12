Hillcrest Energy’s New Inverter Boosts EV Efficiency

Hillcrest Energy Technologies (TSE:HEAT) has released an update.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies has unveiled its innovative Zero-Voltage Switching (ZVS) traction inverter prototype, which promises to deliver significant cost savings and improved efficiency for electric vehicle manufacturers. The advanced design of the ZVS inverter reduces material use and energy losses, providing a competitive edge in EV power systems. With its compact and efficient design, the inverter is set to enhance performance and lower operational costs for manufacturers and consumers alike.

