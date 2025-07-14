Hikma Pharma Announces Launch Of Morphine Sulfate Injection In The US

(RTTNews) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals has launched Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, in 2mg/mL and 4mg/mL doses in the US. The product has been launched in a prefilled syringe form and is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. The company noted that, according to IQVIA, US sales of Morphine Sulfate Injection, USP, 2mg/mL and 4mg/mL, were approximately $75 million in the 12 months ending May 2025.

Hikma is a supplier of generic injectable medicines with a portfolio of more than 170 products.

