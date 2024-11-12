Hikari Tsushin Finalizes Share Buyback Program

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (JP:9435) has released an update.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of 32,100 shares of its own common stock, amounting to over 1 billion yen, through open market discretionary trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move concludes the company’s share buyback initiative resolved in August 2024, aiming to acquire up to 500,000 shares. As of November 12, 2024, the company has acquired a total of 322,900 shares, nearing their buyback target.

For further insights into JP:9435 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.