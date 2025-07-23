HII, WHOI, and NUWCDIVNPT Achieve Key Milestone in Launching Autonomous Undersea Vehicles from Submarine Torpedo Tubes

HII, WHOI, and NUWCDIVNPT confirm REMUS 620's compatibility with submarine systems, advancing autonomous undersea vehicle operations.

A joint effort between HII, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and the U.S. Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center has successfully advanced the Navy's initiative to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes. The recent tests confirmed the compatibility of the REMUS 620 vehicle with the Virginia-class submarine systems, paving the way for upcoming in-water launch and recovery tests. The collaboration was noted for its effective coordination and safety during the evaluation. HII continues to enhance undersea capabilities with its advanced REMUS technology, having sold over 700 units worldwide, illustrating the durability and relevance of their systems in modern naval operations.

HII successfully advanced the U.S. Navy's capability to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes, enhancing undersea operational capabilities.

The completion of compatibility tests with the REMUS 620 and the SAFECAP system positions HII favorably for future contracts with the U.S. Navy.

The high operational durability of REMUS vehicles, with over 90% still in service, reinforces HII's reputation as a reliable defense contractor.

HII's innovative REMUS technology supports the expansion of the U.S. Navy's undersea dominance and mission flexibility, aligning with defense modernization efforts.

This press release is heavily focused on collaboration with the U.S. Navy and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which may imply the company is dependent on partnerships for technological advancements, potentially limiting their perceived innovation autonomy.

The reference to the recent testing of the REMUS 620 vehicle points to ongoing developmental challenges, as significant testing and validation are still required before deployment, which could raise concerns about the timeliness of bringing products to market.

The announcement emphasizes past successes but may downplay the competitive pressures HII faces in the defense sector, particularly with evolving technologies and increasing demand for advanced unmanned systems from other companies.

What is the recent milestone achieved by HII and its partners?

A joint team from HII, WHOI, and NUWCDIVNPT confirmed the REMUS 620's compatibility with Virginia-class submarines' systems.

How does the REMUS UUV enhance U.S. Navy operations?

The REMUS UUV family extends mission range, reduces detection risk, and limits personnel exposure in naval operations.

What technology does the REMUS 620 use for deployment?

The REMUS 620 utilizes WHOI's Yellow Moray docking technology for autonomous underwater vehicle operations in torpedo tubes.

How many REMUS vehicles have been delivered to date?

HII has sold over 700 REMUS vehicles to more than 30 countries, including 14 NATO members.

What is HII's mission as a defense provider?

HII's mission is to deliver powerful ships and all-domain solutions to protect peace and freedom globally.

POCASSET, Mass., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A joint team from HII (NYSE: HII), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport (NUWCDIVNPT) recently completed a major milestone in advancing the U.S. Navy Submarine Force’s initiative to launch and recover autonomous undersea vehicles from submarine torpedo tubes.





A test by the joint team confirmed the compatibility of the REMUS 620 with the SAFECAP,



Virginia



-class submarine weapons handling and torpedo tube systems, and other critical interfaces.





“This clears the way for continued testing in advance of an in-water end-to-end launch and recovery at a U.S. Navy test fixture facility later this summer,” said Adrian Gonsalves, HII’s REMUS 620 product lead.





Rick Thornton, NUWCDIVNPT Code 459, stated, “Our team appreciated the early coordination with HII and WHOI. The REMUS 620 team arrived ready to go, and all events were executed safely and efficiently with good information exchange throughout. Much appreciate the full test team for its efforts.”









A photo accompanying this release is available at:



http://hii.com/news/remus-620-validated-for-torpedo-tube-deployment/



.





HII’s next-generation medium uncrewed underwater vehicle (MUUV) fitted with WHOI’s Yellow Moray docking technology, successfully completed a full end-to-end dry checkout of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle/Shock and Fire Enclosure Capsule (AUV/SAFECAP) "All-Up Round" (AUR) in the



Virginia



-class Cradle Payload Integration Facility (VCCPIF) and its Mk71 torpedo tube. This follows USS



Delaware



(SSN 791), built by HII, successfully completing the first-ever forward-deployed launch and recovery of a UUV via submarine torpedo tube with the Yellow Moray equipped REMUS 600 UUV.





HII is expanding the U.S. Navy’s undersea dominance and range with state-of-the-art REMUS technology and delivery.







About the REMUS UUV







The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms — such as



Virginia



-class nuclear submarines — to extend mission range, reduce detection risk, and limit personnel exposure.





The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions — key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.





To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value — both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







