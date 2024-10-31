News & Insights

Stocks

HII awarded $3B LOGIX contract to support national defense

October 31, 2024 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

HII’s (HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $3B contract to provide strategic-level support to the U.S. Department of Defense and its mission partners to enhance joint force capabilities and accelerate the application of solutions. The Logistics Services, ISR Operations and Next-Gen Technology task order directly aligns with the DOD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy to deliver information and decision advantage to enhance U.S. national security.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HII:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.