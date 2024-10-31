HII awarded $3B LOGIX contract to support national defense

HII’s (HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $3B contract to provide strategic-level support to the U.S. Department of Defense and its mission partners to enhance joint force capabilities and accelerate the application of solutions. The Logistics Services, ISR Operations and Next-Gen Technology task order directly aligns with the DOD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy to deliver information and decision advantage to enhance U.S. national security.

