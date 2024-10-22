News & Insights

Highwoods Properties Q3 FFO Declines

October 22, 2024

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), Tuesday reported funds from operations of $97.1 million, or $0.90 per share for the third quarter compared to last year's $99.8 million, or $0.93 per share.

Profit totaled $14.6 million, or $0.14 per share compared to $22.1 million, or $0.21 per share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.21 per share for the period.

Total revenues declined to $204.3 million from $207.1 million in prior year.

Looking ahead, the real estate company now expects FFO of $3.59 to $3.63 per share compared to previously estimated $3.54 to $3.62 per share for the full year 2024.

