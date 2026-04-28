Highwoods Properties Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $31.36 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $97.44 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $214.03 million from $200.38 million last year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.36 Mln. vs. $97.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $214.03 Mln vs. $200.38 Mln last year.

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