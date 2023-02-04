Highwoods Properties (HIW) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Highwoods Properties said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $30.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.49%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 3.61%, and the highest has been 7.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties is $32.23. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $30.80.

The projected annual revenue for Highwoods Properties is $852MM, an increase of 3.71%. The projected annual EPS is $1.12, a decrease of 53.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HIW is 0.2088%, a decrease of 5.2130%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 119,777K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 17,239,625 shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,763,758 shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,782,298 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,810,987 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 5.00% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171,233 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786,007 shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

CSRIX - Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares holds 3,861,323 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340,741 shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,139,013 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088,788 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 16.47% over the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

