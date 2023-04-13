Highpeak Energy (HPK) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Highpeak Energy said on April 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 2.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highpeak Energy. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 14.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.08%, a decrease of 36.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.29% to 11,377K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Highpeak Energy is $44.24. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $49.09. The average price target represents an increase of 87.07% from its latest reported closing price of $23.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Highpeak Energy is $1,397MM, an increase of 84.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HDSVX - Hodges Small Intrinsic Value Fund Retail Class holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 33.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 29.60% over the last quarter.

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Amundi holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 91.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.