Highly Skilled Workforce Aids ManpowerGroup Amid Intense Competition

ManpowerGroup’s MAN top line is gaining from its specialized workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company’s high-quality staffing solutions with a global talent workforce and a strong pricing and cost control strategy are collectively driving growth and boosting operational efficiency. Decent liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, the sluggish macroeconomic environment in Europe and North America and the risk associated with foreign currency exchange rate (FX) fluctuations remain significant concerns for the company. MAN struggles to boost profitability and scalability due to heightened competition within the staffing industry.

MAN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results. It earned a profit of 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.63 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and increased 2.3% year over year.

How is MAN Faring?

MAN’s diversified business mix with a comprehensive workforce solution assists organizations in finding, developing, and managing talent via recruitment, training, outsourcing and consulting services. This generates steady revenues, mitigates concentration risks and expands ManpowerGroup’s global outreach.

The company’s ability to make significant investments in technology and execute strong pricing and cost-control strategies collectively increases productivity and efficiency. Its focus on digitalization is seen through the implementation of front-office systems, cloud-based and mobile applications, and the enhancement of its global technology infrastructure across markets.

In 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, the company paid dividends of $145.8 million, $144.3 million, $136.6 million, and $144.3 million, while repurchasing shares worth $140 million, $179.8 million, $270 million and $27.6 million, respectively. Such moves underline the company’s confidence in business and boost investors’ confidence in the stock by positively impacting the bottom line.

MAN had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1 at the end of the third quarter of 2025, improving from the preceding quarter's 0.98 but lower than the industry average of 1.33. Despite being lower than the industry average, the current ratio of 1 indicates an improvement in the company’s ability to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Meanwhile, a sluggish macroeconomic environment in Europe and North America, making companies reluctant to hire, poses significant challenges to revenue growth. Particularly, France’s uncertain political climate is likely to dampen hiring activities. MAN’s organic revenues are expected to decline 0.6% in 2025.

MAN’s international presence across 75 countries and territories exposes it to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. In 2024, these fluctuations resulted in a 2.2% unfavorable impact on revenues from services and reduced net earnings per share by 15 cents.

Additionally, MAN faces significant competition within the industry, which affects its profitability and its ability to innovate while maintaining cost efficiency. The company faces pricing pressure from competitors and an increasing trend of clients developing in-house manpower resources through AI-powered tools.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for third-quarter 2025.

FCN’s earnings per share of $2.60 beat the consensus mark by 34.7% and increased 40.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $956.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% but declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s earnings were $2.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.5%. The metric increased 10.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and rose 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

