Higher Yield or Consistent Dividend Growth? VIG vs. FDVV

Key Points

FDVV offers a higher dividend yield and a more concentrated portfolio than VIG

VIG charges a lower expense ratio and has over 13 times more assets under management

Both ETFs have similar sector tilts, but FDVV puts slightly more weight on consumer cyclicals

10 stocks we like better than Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF ›

The key differences between Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT:VIG) and FIDELITY HIGH DIVIDEND ETF (NYSEMKT:FDVV) center on yield, cost, and portfolio concentration—FDVV delivers a higher payout and holds fewer stocks, while VIG is more affordable and much larger by assets.

VIG and FDVV both focus on dividend-paying U.S. stocks, but their approaches and outcomes differ in ways that may appeal to different investor preferences. This comparison highlights cost, yield, performance, and portfolio makeup to help clarify which fund could better suit a given strategy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VIG FDVV Issuer Vanguard Fidelity Expense ratio 0.04% 0.15% 1-yr return (as of March 11, 2026) 14.3% 15.7% Dividend yield 1.56% 2.77% Beta 0.81 0.87 AUM $123.75 billion $8.9 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

FDVV charges a higher expense ratio than VIG, making VIG the more affordable choice for cost-conscious investors. However, FDVV's yield is notably higher, so its higher fee may appeal to those prioritizing current income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VIG FDVV Max drawdown (5 y) -20.39% -20.17% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,528 $1,603

What's inside

FDVV seeks higher income by targeting stocks with above-average dividend yields and holds 119 companies as of its 9.5-year track record. The portfolio leans into technology (25%), financial services (17%), and consumer cyclical (16%), with top positions in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). This focus creates a more concentrated lineup, which can amplify both upside and downside relative to broader funds.

VIG, by contrast, invests across 338 holdings and emphasizes companies with a consistent record of growing their dividends. Its sector mix is similar—technology (26%), financial services (21%), and healthcare (16%) dominate—but its largest positions are in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), Apple, and Microsoft. VIG’s broader diversification and rules-based approach may appeal to those seeking steady dividend growth rather than maximum current yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Dividend investors usually face a choice between getting more income now or investing in companies that regularly increase their payouts over time. This difference is key when comparing the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and the Fidelity High Dividend ETF, even though both focus on U.S. dividend-paying stocks.

VIG focuses on companies with a history of raising their dividends, which tend to favor established businesses with steady earnings and a record of returning capital to shareholders. This approach typically results in a lower starting yield, but one tied to companies that have consistently increased their payouts. FDVV takes a different route by emphasizing higher current yield. That higher income comes from a different mix of stocks, including sectors and companies that can be more sensitive to shifts in market conditions and valuation trends.

For investors, the main question is not just which fund pays more right now, but how the dividend income might change over time. VIG is a good fit for investors looking for steady dividend growth from companies with a strong history of payouts. FDVV may be better suited for investors who want higher income today, but they should know that its payouts can change more as the market and leading sectors shift.





Should you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity High Dividend ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,407!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,123,237!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 17, 2026.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.