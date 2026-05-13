Higher Total Return vs. Broader Diversification: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF or iShares S&P 500

Key Points

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF provides more diversified exposure across 504 holdings compared to the 59 positions in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has delivered higher total returns over the last five years but has experienced a significantly deeper maximum drawdown.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is more concentrated in the technology sector whereas iShares Core S&P 500 ETF allocates across a wider range of industries at a lower expense ratio.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ›

Comparing Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:IVV) involves choosing between high-conviction growth concentration and broad market exposure.

Investors often evaluate these funds to determine if a heavy tilt toward mega-cap growth could outperform the total market. While the Vanguard fund focuses on the largest expansion-oriented companies, the iShares fund tracks the broader S&P 500, offering a more balanced approach across all primary sectors of the U.S. economy.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK IVV Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 5/11/26) 36.7% 32.6% Dividend yield 1.3% 1.1% Beta 1.23 1 AUM $27.9 billion $823.5 billion

The iShares fund is slightly more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to the 0.05% fee for the Vanguard fund.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK IVV Max drawdown (5 yr) (36%) (24.5%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $2,107 $1,917

What's inside

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF holds 504 stocks and launched in 2000. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 8.5%, Apple at 6.8%, and Microsoft at 4.8%. The fund provides broad exposure with 37% in technology, 12% in financial services, and 11% in communication services. It has a trailing-12-month dividend of $8.06 per share.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF is more concentrated with 59 holdings and launched in 2007. Its largest positions include Nvidia at 13.8%, Apple at 12.6%, and Microsoft at 9%. The portfolio leans heavily into technology at 68%, supplemented by 16% in consumer cyclicals, and 6.4% in industrials. It has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.18 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Choosing between the MGK and IVV ETFs will ultimately come down to your investing goals and comfort level with various industry sectors. MGK is much more concentrated than IVV, with just 59 holdings and a nearly 70% tilt toward technology. This makes sense, as the fund seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index, which represents companies in the top 70% by market cap that also demonstrate certain growth characteristics.

While IVV shares its top three holdings with MGK, it holds almost 10 times the number of companies, and technology makes up just 37% of its portfolio, still the largest allocation, but much less so than MGK. IVV, which tracks the broader S&P 500 index, also had a less severe maximum drawdown over the last five years.

Investors with a strong tech bent and an eye for maximum growth may favor MGK, but investors looking for a bit more diversity and stability at a slightly lower cost may appreciate IVV’s broader portfolio.

Should you buy stock in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,744!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,353,500!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.