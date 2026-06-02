Higher Open Tipped For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had slipped more than 40 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sit just above the 4,075-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive on hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index added 17.36 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 4,075.10 after trading between 4,032.58 and 4,089.57. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 21.38 points or 0.77 percent to end at 2,805.21.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, while Bank of China gained 0.67 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.62 percent, China Merchants Bank vaulted 1.57 percent, Bank of Communications advanced 0.88 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 1.01 percent, Jiangxi Copper skyrocketed 10.01 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 4.61 percent, Yankuang Energy shed 0.50 percent, PetroChina declined 1.48 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.03 percent, Huaneng Power cratered 6.86 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.55 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.88 percent, Poly Developments tanked 2.44 percent and China Vanke tumbled 2.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were able to shake off early weakness and find modest gains on Tuesday, with all three hitting record closing highs for the third day in a row.

The Dow added 228.91 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 51,307.79, while the NASDAQ rose 7.09 points or 003 percent to close at 27,093.90 and the S&P 500 added 9.86 points or 0.13 percent to end at 7,609.82.

Stocks had benefitted from optimism for an end to the U.S.-Iran conflict in the past few sessions, but differing accounts from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Israelian Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dampened hopes. A rebound by the price of crude oil also limited the upside.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding has been delayed. Also, global energy watchdogs warn of accelerating crude oil inventory depletion. West Texas Intermediate crude for July was up $1.57 or 1.70 percent at $93.73 per barrel.

While uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East has kept some traders on the sidelines, optimism about the AI trade continues to generate positive sentiment on Wall Street.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.