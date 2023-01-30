Highbridge Capital Management Cuts Stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp - (MPRA)

Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.13MM shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp - Class A (MPRA). This represents 4.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.31MM shares and 5.71% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 14.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MPRA is 0.1431%, an increase of 1.9050%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 22,859K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 1,537,500 shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,490,132 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465,401 shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPRA by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,031,008 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011,898 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPRA by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 887,158 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 800,941 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

