High-Yield Stocks for 2026: 2 Better Picks Than Verizon

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) past media mistakes aren't the biggest reason why it is likely to remain a mediocre investment, and explain why they prefer UPS (NYSE: UPS) for high yield and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) for dividend growth.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2026. The video was published on Jan 31, 2026.

