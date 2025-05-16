This High-Yield Stock Is Down 15% on Tariff Fears -- Is It a Buy Now?

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) is down by more than 15% in less than two months, and the primary reasons seem to be consumer spending concerns and tariff-fueled price increases. In this video, I discuss what investors need to know about Simon's business and whether the stock is a good value right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 15, 2025. The video was published on May 16, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Simon Property Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Simon Property Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Simon Property Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $620,719!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,511!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 170% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Simon Property Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.