Markets
HITI

High Tide Reports Record Medical Cannabis Distribution In Germany

May 06, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - High Tide Inc. (HITI) has announced that its German subsidiary, Remexian Pharma GmbH, reached record distribution levels this quarter, showcasing continued growth in Europe's largest medical cannabis market.

For the second fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2026, Remexian sold 7.6 tonnes of medical cannabis in Germany. This is the highest volume they've ever recorded in a single quarter, reflecting a 21 percent increase from the previous quarter and a 49 percent jump compared to the same time last year.

CEO Raj Grover remarked that this achievement underscores the effectiveness of their distribution model, which leverages Remexian's local operations and High Tide's extensive procurement know-how gained from over $2.2 billion in cannabis sales in Canada.

Germany continues to be a vital growth area, having imported 201.1 tonnes of medical cannabis in 2025, more than double what they brought in the year before.

High Tide plans to build on this success by broadening its distribution strategy into more European markets, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.

The company also pointed out that the tonnage numbers are preliminary and haven't been audited. They expect to release complete financial results for the quarter, including revenue and earnings, in June 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HITI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.