High Tide Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - High Tide Inc. (HITI) released a profit for third quarter of C$0.83 million

The company's earnings totaled C$0.83 million, or C$0.01 per share. This compares with C$0.825 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to C$149.69 million from C$131.69 million last year.

High Tide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

