High Roller Technologies Reports Strong Q2 2025 Progress Amid Strategic Changes

High Roller Technologies reports improved Q2 performance, decreased operating loss, and strengthened leadership amid strategic plan execution.

High Roller Technologies, an online casino operator, has updated investors on its second quarter performance for 2025, indicating significant progress following the strategic plan initiated in the first quarter. CEO Ben Clemes highlighted a promising reduction in operating losses by approximately 50% and improved key performance indicators, particularly in Finland. The company has strengthened its leadership team by hiring industry veterans and recently submitted a license application to enter Ontario's regulated online casino market while forming a technology partnership with Playtech. Preliminary unaudited results suggest gross gaming revenue of around $2.5 million to $2.75 million for April and May 2025, with notable month-over-month revenue growth in Finland. Overall, Clemes expressed high confidence in the company's trajectory and continued execution of their strategic plan.

Potential Positives

High Roller Technologies expects a significant decrease in operating loss of approximately 50% for April 2025, indicating improved financial health.

The company reported strong Gross and Net Gaming Revenue projections for April and May 2025, with May expected to show the best full month result of the year, demonstrating positive growth.

A strategic partnership with Playtech to enter Ontario's regulated online casino market positions the company for expansion in a lucrative market.

The strengthening of the executive leadership team with industry veterans is likely to enhance the company's strategic execution and operational effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the preliminary financial results are unaudited and subject to change, which introduces uncertainty regarding the company's actual performance.

Despite stating a significant decrease in operating loss, the company does not provide specific figures for previous losses, making it difficult to assess the improvement's significance.

The reliance on forward-looking statements emphasizes inherent uncertainties and risks that could negatively impact future performance, which could concern investors.

FAQ

What recent organizational changes have occurred at High Roller Technologies?

The company strengthened its leadership team by hiring Emily Micallef, Seth Young, and Adam Felman in key executive roles.

What is the expected decrease in operating loss for Q2 2025?

High Roller Technologies anticipates a decrease in operating loss of approximately 50% for the month ending April 2025.

How is High Roller performing in the Finnish market?

The company reported a month-over-month increase in Net Gaming Revenue of approximately 45% in Finland for April and May 2025.

What are the preliminary Gross Gaming Revenue projections for Q2 2025?

The company expects Gross Gaming Revenue to be between $2.5 million and $2.75 million for April and May 2025.

What strategic partnerships has High Roller recently announced?

High Roller announced a strategic technology partnership with Playtech to enter Ontario's regulated online casino market.

$ROLR Insider Trading Activity

$ROLR insiders have traded $ROLR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRANDON CHRISTOPHER EACHUS has made 2 purchases buying 38,718 shares for an estimated $99,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BENJAMIN MICHAEL CLEMES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 15,500 shares for an estimated $55,480 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL WALDEMAR BRADTKE has made 2 purchases buying 10,900 shares for an estimated $33,821 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CRIBARI has made 3 purchases buying 11,369 shares for an estimated $31,969 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW EVAN TEINERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $12,670 and 0 sales.

Company’s Strategic Plan Gains Traction As Organizational Changes Take Effect







Las Vegas, Nevada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of award-winning premium online casino brands



High Roller



and



Fruta



, is today providing an update on its Second Quarter (“Q2 2025”) performance.





Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “The first half of this year has been very important in laying the groundwork for High Roller’s future, and we are encouraged to see that our execution against the strategic plan we implemented in Q1 is both delivering the intended results, and accelerating the Company’s momentum.





As a result of our stated focus on business optimization initiatives, based on preliminary results I am pleased to share that we expect to report a significant decrease in the Company’s operating loss in Q2. In parallel, we have seen strong and consistent improvement in key performance indicators across all business operations, most notably in Finland, one of our core markets of focus. We have also significantly strengthened our executive leadership team with experienced, high-performing talent that have been immediately and positively impactful in their roles.”





Following the release of the High Roller’s First Quarter earnings report, insiders successfully completed the purchase of an additional 45,606 shares of stock, signaling positive confidence in the Company’s trajectory.





“Our execution throughout Q2 has been strong,” said Clemes. “Our confidence in High Roller’s future is at an all-time high and we expect to continue delivering positive results based upon the continued execution of our strategic plan.”









Q2 2025 Updates











The Company strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of industry veterans Emily Micallef (Chief of Staff, Chief Operating Officer), Seth Young (SVP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations), Adam Felman (Chief Financial Officer).









Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company expects a decrease in operating loss of approximately 50% for the month ending April 2025, and expects to remain on a trajectory to achieve similar results for the remainder of Q2.



Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company expects to report Gross Gaming Revenue of approximately $2.5m and $2.75m, and Net Gaming Revenue of approximately $1.8m and $1.9m for the months of April 2025 and May 2025, respectively, the latter representing the best full month result of 2025.









Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company expects to report Net Gaming Revenue of approximately $798k and $1.15m in Finland for the month of April 2025 and May 2025 respectively, representing a MoM increase in Net Gaming Revenue of approximately 45%.









The Company successfully submitted its license application to access Ontario’s regulated online casino market.









The Company announced a strategic technology partnership with Playtech (LSE: PTEC) to enter Ontario’s regulated online casino market.











Financial Results









The preliminary financial results included in this press release are preliminary, unaudited and subject to completion. Such preliminary results are subject to the finalization of quarter-end financial and accounting procedures, and actual results may vary from the preliminary results presented herein. The preliminary financial results represent management estimates that constitute forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. These preliminary estimates have not been audited by our independent registered public accounting firm.





Additional information with respect to the Company’s business, operations and financial condition for the three months ended March 31, 2025 is contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at



www.sec.gov



.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,



High Roller



and



Fruta



, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations



website



,



X



,



Facebook



, and



LinkedIn



pages.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







