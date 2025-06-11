High Roller Technologies Partners with Xpoint for Geolocation and Anti-Fraud Solutions in Ontario Online Casino Launch

High Roller Technologies partners with Xpoint for geolocation technology to support its Ontario market entry plans.

Quiver AI Summary

High Roller Technologies has announced a partnership with Xpoint to implement advanced geolocation and anti-fraud technology in Ontario, allowing the company to comply with local regulations as it prepares to enter the online casino market. High Roller, which operates popular casino brands including High Roller and Fruta, has submitted its license application and expects to launch operations in the second half of 2025, pending approval. The integration of Xpoint's technology on Playtech's platform aims to enhance location verification and fraud prevention for users. Both companies’ CEOs expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration and the potential for future growth in Ontario's gaming sector. High Roller Technologies is recognized for its innovative online gaming platform, offering a wide range of games and aiming to deliver a premier gaming experience.

Potential Positives

High Roller Technologies is set to enter the Ontario regulated online casino market, which represents significant growth potential in a rapidly expanding iGaming sector.

The partnership with Xpoint to utilize advanced geolocation and anti-fraud technology strengthens High Roller's compliance and operational integrity in Ontario.

The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is highlighted by its extensive portfolio of over 5,000 premium games and partnerships with over 90 leading game providers.

High Roller Technologies' CEO expressed confidence in Xpoint's technology, underscoring the quality of their services and expanding growth prospects in the online gaming landscape.

Potential Negatives

High Roller Technologies is still awaiting licensing and approval to operate in Ontario, indicating potential regulatory hurdles and uncertainty regarding their market entry.

The reliance on third-party providers like Xpoint and Playtech for technology and compliance means that any issues with these partners could significantly impact High Roller’s operations and reputation.

The mention of forward-looking statements indicates inherent risks and uncertainties in their business plans that could lead to outcomes different from what they anticipate.

FAQ

What is High Roller Technologies?

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta.

What technology has High Roller partnered with Xpoint for?

High Roller has partnered with Xpoint to use its market-leading geolocation and anti-fraud technology to enhance compliance in Ontario.

When will High Roller launch operations in Ontario?

The Company anticipates launching live operations in Ontario's regulated online casino market in the second half of 2025.

What is the significance of Xpoint's technology for High Roller?

Xpoint's technology allows High Roller to ensure accurate location verification and prevent fraud, essential for compliance in Ontario.

How many games does High Roller offer on its platform?

High Roller offers a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers globally.

Full Release



Las Vegas, Nevada, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of award-winning premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, has partnered with Xpoint to employ its market-leading geolocation and anti-fraud technology in Ontario.





Xpoint’s geolocation technology enables operators like High Roller to meet Ontario’s compliance requirements through accurate location verification and fraud prevention. High Roller will be powered by Playtech’s platform, on which Xpoint’s services are fully integrated.





High Roller has submitted its license application to enter Ontario’s regulated online casino market, and subject to licensing and approval, the Company anticipates launching live operations in the market in H2 2025.







Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented:



“We are committed to operating a premium product in the market and Xpoint’s technology is best-in-class. Xpoint’s commitment to serving and innovating within the gaming industry is impressive, and we’re thrilled to partner with them as we work towards our launch in Ontario.”







Manu Gambhir, Chief Executive Officer at Xpoint, said:



“We are impressed with High Roller’s commitment to working with industry-leading partners, and we’re excited about their future growth prospects. We’re looking forward to working with High Roller in Ontario.”







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







About Xpoint:







Xpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions to global sports betting, iGaming, lottery, sweepstakes, and daily fantasy industries. Backed by top venture capital groups in online gaming, Xpoint is rapidly expanding its client roster. For more information, visit



xpoint.tech



and follow Xpoint on LinkedIn for regular updates.







Contact:







Jake.rosenberg@squareintheair.com











Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact











ir@highroller.com









800-460-1039



