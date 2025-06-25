High Roller Technologies Partners with Checkin.com for ID Verification Solutions in Ontario Expansion

High Roller Technologies partners with Checkin.com for ID verification services in Ontario ahead of its online casino launch.

Quiver AI Summary

High Roller Technologies, an operator of online casino brands High Roller and Fruta, has announced a partnership with Checkin.com to utilize its ID verification services for customer onboarding in Ontario. High Roller CEO Ben Clemes praised Checkin.com for its flexible and efficient products, which will benefit their upcoming launch in Ontario’s regulated online casino market, anticipated in the second half of 2025, following the approval of their license application. Checkin.com CEO Christian Karlsson expressed excitement about deepening the collaboration, highlighting the success of their product offerings in Ontario. Both companies aim to deliver a world-class online gaming experience while maintaining compliance and security standards.

Full Release



Las Vegas, Nevada, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of award-winning premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, today announced a partnership with onboarding and identity solutions provider Checkin.com to leverage its ID verification products and services in Ontario.





Ben Clemes, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller Technologies, commented, “Checkin offers a flexible, industry-leading product that makes registration and identification fast and easy for our customers. We’re thrilled to expand our working relationship together as High Roller prepares for launch in Ontario.”





Christian Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer at





Checkin.com





, commented, “We’re happy that we have been selected to provide ID verification and compliance services for High Roller, deepening our already strong collaboration. Our product offering in Ontario has led to fantastic results for our partners, and both of our companies are committed to delivering a world-class product, making this partnership a perfect match.”





High Roller has submitted its license application to enter Ontario’s regulated online casino market, and subject to licensing and approval, the Company anticipates launching live operations in the market in H2 2025.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







About Checkin.com











Checkin.com





Group, founded in 2017, specializes in creating secure digital environments by helping businesses establish who is on the other side of the screen. The company’s advanced KYC solutions streamline user registration, identification and login processes while also ensuring that their customers meet strict regulatory standards. This is achieved through a variety of advanced technologies that in real time verify user identities, assess ages, and scan official documents with high accuracy. The software also features biometric technologies to provide an extra layer of fraud prevention while enabling seamless experiences for end-users.





By offering a smooth and secure experience for users and flexibility and customer-focus for partners, the software drives both user trust and business growth. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but operates and recruits globally to attract world-leading talent.





Checkin.com Group’s share is since 2021 listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "CHECK”. The company creates shareholder value and growth through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.





For more information about the company visit:





https://group.checkin.com/investors/











Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact









ir@highroller.com







800-460-1039



