ROLR

High Roller Technologies CEO Ben Clemes To Step Down, Seth Young To Be New CEO

August 27, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - High Roller Technologies, Inc. (ROLR), Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Ben Clemes has decided to step down from the position to devote more time to his family.

In light of his retirement, the company has selected Seth Young as its next CEO, effective September 1.

Prior to joining High Roller, Young served as Chief Innovation Officer at PointsBet.

Currently, ROLR is trading at $2.68 on the New York Stock Exchange American.

