High Roller Technologies' CEO and SVP to Attend NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025 in Malta

High Roller Technologies' CEO and SVP will attend the NEXT Summit in Valletta, focusing on iGaming innovation and collaboration.

Quiver AI Summary

High Roller Technologies, a prominent operator in the iGaming sector, announced that CEO Ben Clemes and Senior VP Seth Young will be attending the NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025 in Malta on May 7-8, where Young will participate in a panel discussion about investment in the changing gaming landscape. The summit is a key event for the iGaming industry, attracting over 6,000 delegates to discuss innovation, growth, and collaboration. Clemes expressed enthusiasm about networking and sharing insights on industry developments while highlighting High Roller’s commitment to excellence and innovation in online gaming, showcasing their extensive portfolio of over 4,400 games.

Potential Positives

High Roller Technologies is participating in the NEXT Summit: Valletta, a prestigious iGaming industry event, which enhances its visibility and networking opportunities within the sector.

CEO Ben Clemes and SVP Seth Young's attendance underscores the company's commitment to collaboration and innovation in the rapidly expanding iGaming market.

Seth Young's participation as a panel guest demonstrates High Roller Technologies' thought leadership and engagement with key industry topics, likely improving the company's reputation.

The release highlights High Roller’s extensive portfolio of over 4,400 premium games and its commitment to excellence, reinforcing the company's competitive position in the online gaming industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's reliance on forward-looking statements, potentially highlighting uncertainty about future performance which could create skepticism among investors.

There is no mention of recent achievements or financial performance metrics, which may suggest a lack of positive momentum or stability in the company's operations.

The tone focusing on exploration and networking at the summit could imply that the company is still looking for growth opportunities rather than showcasing current successes, indicating possible challenges in its business strategy.

FAQ

Who will represent High Roller Technologies at the NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025?

CEO Ben Clemes and SVP Seth Young will represent High Roller Technologies at the summit.

When is the NEXT Summit: Valletta scheduled?

The NEXT Summit: Valletta will take place on May 7-8, 2025.

What is the focus of the NEXT Summit: Valletta?

The summit focuses on innovation, growth, and collaboration within the iGaming industry.

How many delegates are expected at the NEXT Summit: Valletta?

More than 6,000 delegates are expected to attend the event.

What is High Roller Technologies known for?

High Roller Technologies is known for its innovative online casino brands and diverse game offerings.

CEO Ben Clemes and team to join top iGaming leaders at Europe’s premier industry summit







Las Vegas, Nevada, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands





High Roller





and





Fruta





, today announced that Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies and Seth Young, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations will be attending the NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025, which will take place on 7-8 May at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta. Mr. Young will also participate as a guest on the panel, "Smart Money: The Power of Investment in a Changing World".





The NEXT Summit: Valletta is one of the iGaming industry’s premier events, bringing together more than 6,000 delegates for a dynamic, operator-led forum focused on innovation, growth, and collaboration within the online gaming ecosystem.





“We look forward to attending this prestigious summit and networking with other experts in our industry,” said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies. “This is a great opportunity to explore what leading gaming operators are doing in the iGaming space while identifying new opportunities for collaboration and potential partnerships. As an award-winning operator offering more than 4,400 premium games, we’re excited to showcase how we continue to innovate and influence the future of online gaming.”





High Roller Technologies continues to position itself as a key player in the global iGaming market through cutting-edge platforms, a player-first approach, and a commitment to excellence across all its products and partnerships.







About Next.io Summit: Valletta







NEXT Summit: Valletta is the beating heart of iGaming. This week-long festival of events shapes the future of our industry through unparalleled networking, opportunities to tap into emerging markets, insights from 300 industry-leading voices, and a showcase of the world’s best iGaming innovations.





NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025 will take place on 7-8 May at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta. More than 6,000 delegates will be part of iGaming’s leading operator-led event.







About High Roller Technologies, Inc.







High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands,





High Roller





and





Fruta





, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,400 premium games from more than 80 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.





As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations





website





,





X





,





Facebook





, and





LinkedIn





pages.







