High Roller Strengthens U.S. Push With Strategic Media Partnership

High Roller Technologies ROLR has taken a significant step toward expanding its presence in the United States by formalizing a marketing partnership with Forever Network, a global sports media company known for its massive digital reach and highly engaged audience.

The agreement, which follows an earlier letter of intent, makes Forever Network the exclusive prediction market partner for High Roller across its owned media platforms. This collaboration is designed to support the upcoming launch of High Roller’s regulated, event-based prediction markets product in the United States.

Leveraging a Massive Global Audience

At the core of the partnership is Forever Network’s ability to connect with a vast global audience. The company, headquartered in Sydney, has built a powerful social-first ecosystem centered on sports content and fan interaction. In 2025 alone, it generated more than 20 billion impressions and reached approximately 450 million people worldwide — figures that highlight both its scale and influence across major sports communities.

Through this alliance, Forever Network will deploy its content distribution channels, social media presence and data-driven strategies to boost visibility for High Roller’s new offering. The collaboration will include fan engagement campaigns, targeted marketing initiatives and interactive content tailored for sports enthusiasts already deeply involved in real-time analysis and discussions around games and outcomes.

Building an Integrated Prediction Market Ecosystem

High Roller’s leadership sees this as a milestone in building a broader ecosystem for its U.S. market entry. The company aims to combine sports engagement with market-based participation, aligning with evolving consumer behavior, in which audiences seek more interactive and socially integrated experiences. This partnership complements its other collaborations, helping to create a more comprehensive framework for launching its prediction markets platform.

Forever Network, known for brands like Basketball Forever, brings a particularly strong connection to younger, digitally native audiences. These users are highly active in following sports narratives, making predictions and engaging in discussions — traits that naturally align with the concept of prediction markets.

Enhancing Fan Engagement Through Innovation

From Forever Network’s perspective, the partnership represents an opportunity to deepen the relationship between sports media and fan participation. By integrating prediction-based experiences into its content ecosystem, the company aims to offer its audience new ways to engage with the sports they follow.

The agreement remains subject to regulatory approvals and the successful rollout of High Roller’s U.S. product. If these conditions are met, the collaboration could mark a notable shift in how sports fans interact with digital platforms — blending media, community engagement and market-driven participation into a unified experience.

iGaming Industry Shows Strong Growth Momentum

The industry in which High Roller operates — online gambling and iGaming — is experiencing strong growth and structural expansion, driven by rising digital adoption and technological innovation. Globally, the gambling market surpassed about $643 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $650 billion in 2026, with online betting and mobile-based participation taking an increasingly larger share of activity, per Gambling Insider statistics.

The iGaming segment alone has crossed the $100-billion mark and continues to grow steadily, supported by expanding legalization, the latest market entries, and high user engagement across sports betting and online casino platforms, per Emergen Research. Operators are benefiting from strong revenue growth and increased demand, while technologies like AI and personalization are enhancing user experience and retention. Overall, the sector is considered robust and fast-evolving, though it remains influenced by regulatory changes and competitive pressures.

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