High Roller Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Cost Controls, Strategic Shift

Shares of High Roller Technologies, Inc. ROLR have declined 12.5% since the company reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 Index’s 0.2% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has dropped 2.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 0.8% decrease.

ROLR’s Earnings & Revenue Performance

High Roller reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, reflecting a transition period marked by operational changes and strategic repositioning. Net revenues from continuing operations in the fourth quarter totaled $4.7 million, down from $5.9 million in the same quarter a year earlier, representing a decline of roughly 21%. Despite the revenue contraction, profitability improved significantly.

The company posted net income from continuing operations of $2.7 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved $1.9 million year over year to negative $427,000 from negative $2.3 million.

For 2025, net revenues from continuing operations were $20.5 million, down $2.8 million, or 11.9%, from $23.2 million in 2024. Net income from continuing operations reached $690,000, or 8 cents per basic share and 7 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.6 million, or $(1.19) per share, in the prior year. Total net income was $3.2 million, or $0.37 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million in 2024.

HIGH ROLLER TEC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

HIGH ROLLER TEC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | HIGH ROLLER TEC Quote

Other Key Business Metrics of ROLR

Operational improvements were evident across several performance measures. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the full year improved to negative $3.7 million from negative $5.7 million in 2024, reflecting an improvement of approximately $2.0 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 18% from negative 25% in the prior year.

Operating expenses declined meaningfully during the year, totaling $26.6 million compared with $31.7 million in 2024, a reduction of about 16%. The decrease primarily reflected lower direct operating costs, as well as reduced advertising and promotional spending. As a result, loss from operations narrowed to $6.2 million from $8.5 million in the previous year.

Liquidity metrics indicated a smaller cash position at year-end. Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $2.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, including $589,000 in restricted cash, compared with $3.5 million, including $770,000 restricted, as of Sept. 30, 2025. The balance sheet also showed growth in intangible assets to $10.5 million from $4.6 million in the prior year, reflecting strategic investments and asset acquisitions.

ROLR: Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a period of transformation aimed at improving operational efficiency and preparing the company for future growth. Chief executive officer Seth Young said that the company refined its geographic footprint and repositioned its operations while preparing for expansion into new regulated markets.

According to Young, the company deliberately exited certain business-to-consumer markets during the year in response to regulatory changes. At the same time, ROLR focused on strengthening its operational framework and positioning itself for scaling opportunities tied to new market launches expected in 2026. Leadership additions and strategic partnerships were also highlighted as part of efforts to enhance execution capabilities.

Factors Influencing ROLR’s Headline Numbers

The primary driver of the year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter was the company’s planned exit from certain markets as part of its regulatory and strategic realignment. While the reduction in operating markets lowered revenues in the short term, the strategy contributed to improved cost discipline and operational efficiency.

Cost reductions were a major factor behind the improved profitability metrics. Lower direct operating costs and reduced marketing expenditures helped narrow operating losses and support the return to positive net income from continuing operations. A $4.0 million gain related to the acquisition of intangible assets contributed to improved bottom-line results for the year.

ROLR’s Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

High Roller also used the period to advance several strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its long-term growth prospects. One key initiative is the company’s planned entry into regulated U.S. prediction markets through a partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America. The initiative is intended to allow the company to offer event-based prediction market products in the United States.

ROLR also signed non-binding agreements with Lines.com, Forever Network and Leverage Game Media to support marketing and distribution efforts related to the prediction markets launch. High Roller entered into a non-binding agreement with Altenar to pursue a fully managed business-to-business sportsbook platform for its licensed sports betting websites.

Other Developments at ROLR

During and after the quarter, the company took several steps to strengthen its financial position and leadership structure. High Roller received a $1.0 million strategic investment from Saratoga Casino Holdings through a private placement of common stock. The company also completed a $25 million registered direct offering of approximately 1.9 million shares priced at $13.21 per share. Proceeds are intended to fund marketing initiatives, geographic expansion, product development and other corporate purposes.

The company also expanded its executive team, appointing Jake Francis as chief operating officer, Carlo Scappaticci as chief marketing officer, Frances Cong as director of marketing, and Andrew Walter as chief legal and compliance officer.

Together, these operational, financial and strategic changes underscore a transitional phase for High Roller Technologies as it works to reposition its business model and pursue growth opportunities in new regulated gaming markets.

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