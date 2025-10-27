High-Profile Exit: Cybersecurity Stock Gets the Boot, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 110,367 shares in Okta, with an estimated trade value of $11,033,389.

Post-trade Okta stake: zero shares, valued at $0.

Previously, the position accounted for 5.0152% of the fund’s AUM.

My Personal CFO, LLC fully exited Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the third quarter, selling 110,367 shares for an estimated $11.03 million, according to an October 20, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a filing dated October 20, 2025, My Personal CFO, LLC reported a full sale of its Okta holdings during the third quarter. The fund disposed of all 110,367 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling approximately $11.03 million, based on the average price for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The exit leaves the fund with no Okta shares among its 94 reportable positions as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

The fund sold out of Okta, which no longer constitutes any portion of its 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing:

VTI: $25.55 million (9.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VCIT: $20.94 million (8.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IVV: $13.63 million (5.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VCSH: $13.26 million (5.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

DFAC: $12.57 million (4.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, Okta shares were priced at $88.32, up 19.29% over the past year. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.33 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.76 billion Net Income (TTM) $168.00 million Market Capitalization $15.84 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $88.32

Company Snapshot

Okta, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based identity and access management solutions, supporting secure connectivity across organizations of all sizes. It provides identity and access management solutions, including Okta Identity Cloud and Auth0, with capabilities such as single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, and API security.

The company offers subscription-based software, along with support, training, and professional services.

Okta serves enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, educational institutions, non-profits, and government agencies globally.

Foolish Take

The sale of $11 million worth of Okta shares by My Personal CFO -- an investment advisory firm based in Vancouver, Washington -- may indicate a shift of institutional sentiment for the IT security company. Here's what average investors need to know.

First, by selling its entire stake in Okta, this institution -- which has more than $250 million of assets under management -- is clearly shifting its focus away from Okta. Indeed, by completely liquidating its position, the firm is choosing to move away from Okta quite quickly, even though the company made up around 5% of total assets under management at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

This rapid liquidation appears somewhat drastic, as many investment advisors would prefer to slowly shrink a position of this size, rather than unwind the entire position in a single quarter.

At any rate, it's possible this big move is the result of poor performance by the stock. Since May 2025, shares have plummeted by more than 30%, due to weak forward guidance from management and price target reductions by analysts.

To sum up, this institutional sale is significant, with a major investment advisor liquidating more than $11 million worth of Okta stock in a single quarter. In addition, the stock's poor performance over the last five months, along with analyst downgrades shows how market sentiment has shifted. Retail investors should take note.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if managing over $100 million.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm on behalf of clients.

Full exit: When an investor sells all of their holdings in a particular security or company.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies and funds to report financial performance and holdings.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a particular company.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a period.

Single sign-on: A technology allowing users to access multiple applications with one set of login credentials.

Multi-factor authentication: A security process requiring users to provide two or more verification methods to access an account.

API security: Measures and protocols to protect application programming interfaces from unauthorized access or attacks.

Subscription-based software: Software sold through recurring payments, typically monthly or annually, rather than a one-time purchase.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Okta and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.