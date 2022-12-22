Good things come in…..fives?

Fives, undoubtedly, would second that.

Heading into the year, the following, you’re on it, five trends, impacted the asset allocation decisions of financial advisors in the decision they reached pertaining to their moderate model portfolios, according to Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, stated natixisimsolutuons.com.

Working both in real time and from a historical point of view, Natixis Investment Managers Solutions portfolio consultants monitor asset classes, investment products and market action

In any event, those top trends include:

Enthusiasm for Growth Stocks Is Fading. Moderate risk portfolios continued to reduce the …

Fixed Income Duration and Credit Quality Decreased. Over the course of 2021, duration in the …

Preference for Bank Loans Over High Yield Bonds. One of the more interesting trends in fixed …

Allocation to Inflation Protection Assets Starting to Rise. In 2021, as rising headline inflation …

Allocations to Alternative Investments Resumed Upward Trend

On another note, with the idea of tapping them as building blocks, ETFs are leveraged by model portfolios to oversee various investment companies, according to alphaprofit.com.

iShares, SPDR, and Vanguard ETFs as well as ETFs provided by Invesco PowerShares, Market Vectors, WisdomTree and other investment companies and among the ETF universe.

allocation

portfolio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.