Is HIG Stock Set for Upside on Strong Pricing and Execution?

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG is focusing more on its core insurance business while restructuring its portfolio in a disciplined manner. The company is benefiting from improved pricing in Business Insurance and increased investment in technology, which are enhancing underwriting performance and claims efficiency. The stock has risen 9% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s 10% decline, though lagging the S&P 500’s 18.1% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Headquartered in Hartford, CT, the company is a leading multi-line insurer and investment provider in the United States. It offers a wide range of products, including investment solutions, group life and disability insurance, property and casualty (P&C) coverage, and mutual funds, and has a market capitalization of $37 billion.

Valuation of HIG

Its forward P/E ratio of 9.83 is lower than the industry average of 26.05, indicating a relatively attractive valuation. Supported by solid prospects, HIG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A.

Estimates for HIG Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIG’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.38 per share, which improved by a penny over the past month. The EPS estimate for 2027 is pegged at $14.48 per share. Over the past 30 days, estimates have seen one upward revision and one downward revision. The top-line estimate is pegged at $21.4 billion for 2026, implying a 7.3% year-over-year improvement. HIG beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.8%.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

HIG’s Business Tailwinds

Hartford’s growth is driven by its strategic reorganization and focus on core insurance operations. The company has legacy run-off and other non-core businesses. This has improved its risk profile and financial flexibility. It is also enabling targeted product expansion and selective acquisitions. Pricing gains in Business Insurance are supporting margins. Investments in AI, data analytics and cloud are improving underwriting and claims efficiency.

The Business Insurance combined ratio improved 160 basis points in 2025. This reflects stronger underwriting discipline. The Employee Benefits segment maintained a core earnings margin of 8.2% in 2025. Hartford’s trailing 12-month return on equity is 21.9%. This is well above the industry average of 7.3%.

A diversified investment portfolio is another key strength. The company has $64 billion in invested assets. Fixed maturities provide stable income. Mortgage loans and alternative investments add higher returns. Net investment income rose 13% to $2.9 billion in 2025. This was driven by higher interest rates and strong limited partnership income.

Hartford also maintains strong shareholder returns. The company executed $1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2024, followed by an additional $1.6 billion in 2025. As of year-end 2025, the firm maintains significant momentum with a remaining buyback authorization of $1.6 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company distributed $592 million to shareholders as dividend. Its dividend yield is 1.8%, well above the industry average of 0.3%.

Risks to Consider

Hartford faces continued weakness in its Personal Insurance segment. Profitability remains unstable, with underwriting losses persisting despite rate increases. The segment’s combined ratio of 91.9% in 2025 highlights the challenge in achieving consistent profitability.

High leverage remains a key risk for the company. Long-term debt totaled $4.4 billion at the end of 2025 compared with a cash balance of $133 million. Total debt to equity was 23.03%, higher than the industry average of 18.24%. Although interest coverage is strong, the elevated debt level may constrain financial flexibility and limit future growth.

Conclusion

HIG offers a solid investment case, backed by its focus on core insurance operations, strong pricing power, improved underwriting performance and growing investment income. Despite some risks, its attractive valuation, consistent earnings track record and shareholder-friendly capital returns add to its appeal.

Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are The Allstate Corporation ALL, Mercury General Corporation MCY and HCI Group, Inc. HCI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.01 per share, which has witnessed seven upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ALL beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.3%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $72.9 billion, implying 7.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mercury General’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $9.00 per share, indicating 13.9% year-over-year growth. MCY has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $6.2 billion, implying 6.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $16.88 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. HCI beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.2%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1 billion, implying 12.3% year-over-year growth.





Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.