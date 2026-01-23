The Hidden Signals That Predict Positive Earnings Surprises

The best mornings are the ones where you wake up to a positive earnings surprise and big profits.



The worst mornings are the ones where you wake up to an earnings miss and heavy losses.



The time has finally come! The Fed finally shifted its policy from monetary tightening, with rates on the rise and an eye on inflation, to easing, rate cuts, and accommodative policy. There’s no question what equity markets want to see. Stocks love it when the money printer goes “Brrrrrrrrrr!”



That is the good news for equity markets. The bad news is that several headwinds are creating challenges. The biggest risk right now remains inflation. With tariffs in place, inflation has been rather sticky in some markets. Tariffs themselves remain a significant risk for the broad market. Just recently, threats of escalating tariffs with NATO partners have been put on the table. It’s making for some nervous stomachs.



The good news is that eyes remain fixated on AI. The revolutionary technology is springboarding into practice. What used to be pie in the sky is now an everyday apparatus. How will AI improve margins in the tech space, and which companies stand poised to reap the fortunes of this mad dash for technological supremacy?



Amidst this backdrop, we’ve got earnings. Investors are going to be parsing reports word-for-word, as they do with Fed Policy Statements. Will the AI boom continue to fuel the bottom line of behemoths like NVIDIA? What are the prospects for companies like Nike and other consumer stocks that have slipped on tariffs? Will the Chinese use American aggression in Venezuela as an excuse to enter Taiwan?



With so much riding on this quarter’s round of reports, one thing is evident:



Nothing can move a stock faster, up or down, than an earnings announcement.



This is especially true today with the stock market hovering near all-time highs. There is a lot of room to fall. Over the last quarter, Basic Material stocks have been the surprise winners, adding nearly 19%. On the flip side, Utility stocks have lagged the broader market, shedding nearly 4% to the downside.



Any stocks unfortunate enough to hiccup this earnings season and not meet the lofty expectations of investors will be severely punished. This will lead to devastating losses for those unlucky shareholders. However, the owners of stocks with positive surprises will be richly rewarded. So now is the perfect time to align your portfolio to profit in the month ahead.



You should already know Zacks Investment Research specializes in the coverage of corporate earnings. And more importantly, how to profit from this information. So, today I'm going to share with you 3 proven secrets to profit from earnings announcements.



(Hint: Be sure to read to the end, as the 3rd strategy is by far the most profitable)



Secret 1: Target 4 Leading Indicators of Positive Earnings Surprises



The most obvious strategy is the reason we are all here. The 4 leading indicators I refer to are the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Before you skip this section, let me share some information with you that you may not have known.



In the mid-1970s, Len Zacks took his mathematical skills to Wall Street, where he worked to develop stock-picking strategies that would beat the market. He had a simple theory that would later become the Zacks Rank.



Len focused his research on identifying stocks more likely to have a positive earnings surprise and to jump on the news. The journey led him to what we know as the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Each factor, individually, increases the odds of owning stocks that will deliver a positive earnings surprise.



However, when you combine them inside the Zacks Rank, it becomes an almost obscene advantage for investors.



Secret 2: Stop the Bleeding



This second secret is simple, yet hard for most investors to do. So, I'm going to repeat it again and again...until I wear out the words!



Sell All Companies with a Negative Earnings Surprise!



Yes. Immediately. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200. Sell! Even after it falls at the open. Even if it is for a substantial loss. Why? Better to take a 5-10% loss in the short run than a 20 to 40% loss in the long run.



Keep in mind how earnings estimates are created. Both company executives and brokerage analysts do their best to create conservative estimates that the company should easily beat. It's all about lowering the bar. So, when a company falls short of those watered-down estimates, it points to one of two serious problems:



• Industry conditions have deteriorated, and thus, they missed their forecasts. This problem is most likely not going to correct itself in the near term, leading to further disappointment.



• Management is incompetent. Meaning they are clueless about estimating their own earnings. Or their growth strategies are simply ineffective.



Either reason is enough cause to abandon the stock immediately and move on to greener pastures.



Secret 3: Harness Real "Earnings Whispers"



Consider the following chain of logic:



• Wall Street analysts create earnings estimates.



• These analysts are highly motivated to create conservative estimates that can easily be beaten. Why? If they have a Buy rating on a stock, and the estimates are too high, then the stock is more likely to disappoint. This would send the stock price lower, and their stock ratings performance would be poor (leading to lower compensation for the analysts).



• The closer to earnings season we get, the more accurate the information the analyst has at their disposal to put into the estimate, since there is less time left to estimate performance.



Add it all up, and no analyst would increase estimates close to the date of the earnings report unless there was a DARN GOOD REASON. Focusing on those estimates closest to the earnings announcement is where we've found the "whisper that becomes a scream." ...a clear indication from the analyst community of stocks more likely to beat earnings by a wide margin. And most importantly, rise on that news.



The Easy Way to Apply These Secrets



The problem is that in each earnings season, including the current one, hundreds of stocks are likely to deliver positive surprises.



That is why our Zacks research team created a special strategy that uses additional filters to narrow down the lists. It identifies rare companies most likely to beat earnings and jump in price.



This drives the portfolio I am managing called the Zacks Surprise Trader.



I can't share all the details of the secret formula with you, but our system relies on two under-utilized signals coming from the brokerage analyst community. These two whispers are then layered on top of other time-tested elements such as the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank to find only the best stocks... in the best industries... with the best chances of beating earnings and quickly rising in price.



If you would like to receive our precise whisper trading signals through the heart of this earnings season, I invite you to look inside our Surprise Trader portfolio ASAP.



Now is the absolute best time to do it. Right now, "Positive Surprise" signals are flashing for 5 select companies reporting earnings starting this coming week.



Here's the timeline:



• Deadline to get into the portfolio is midnight Sunday, January 25.



• 4 surprise stocks were recently added that have yet to report.



• 1 more yet-to-report company will be posted on Monday morning.



So don't miss your chance to beat Wall Street to the punch and make the most of the potential double-digit price pops. Our signals predict big positive surprises, and they've been right a remarkably consistent 82.35% of the time!



Of course, we don’t make money every time these signals pop up. But they have led us to many recent gains of +44.3%, +40.8%, and +34.3% in as little as 10 days.¹



Bonus: Another reason to look into this right away is that you are also invited to download our just-released "Early Warning Alert" report. It reveals Stocks to Sell BEFORE They Report Earnings in the Coming Weeks. Our strategy works both ways, and you can use this report to avoid companies that are more likely to report negative surprises.



See our Surprise Trader stocks and “Early Warning Alert” now >>



Wishing you great financial success,



Good Investing,



Dave



Dave Bartosiak is Zacks' resident earnings surprise expert. He selects stocks and delivers daily commentary for our Surprise Trader portfolio.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position. Access grants you a comprehensive list of all open and closed trades.







