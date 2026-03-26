The Hidden Reason You Should Think Twice Before Opening a Roth IRA in 2026

Key Points

Roth IRAs let you avoid taxes on withdrawals, but not deferring can result in long-term losses that aren't apparent right away.

You can contribute to a traditional IRA when you're in a high tax bracket and withdraw when you're retired and in a lower tax bracket.

Deferring taxes with a traditional IRA gives you more time to create a strategy that minimizes how much you pay to the IRS.

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Many people tout the benefits of opening a Roth IRA to avoid any taxation on capital gains, dividends, and withdrawals. While you pay taxes upfront, the argument is that all of the gains you'll generate in this plan will justify doing so.

However, some people actually end up losing money with Roth IRAs and could have grown their nest eggs much faster with traditional IRAs. There are a few reasons why you may want to think twice before opening up a Roth IRA.

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MAGI income limits may apply

Before you rush to open a Roth IRA, check whether you're eligible. The IRS requires that you fall below a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) limit to make full contributions to a Roth IRA. This limit is $153,000 for single filers and $242,000 for married couples filing jointly. Single filers who earn more than $168,000 and married couples who earn more than $252,000 aren't eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA.

You can get around this with a backdoor Roth contribution. This strategy involves transferring money from a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA. It's a bit cumbersome, but it gives high earners the opportunity to invest in a Roth IRA. Even though this workaround exists, it's still not practical for many people.

You may have a lower tax rate when you retire

When you withdraw from a traditional IRA, you pay taxes as if it were ordinary income. However, by the time you're retired, you'll likely be in a lower tax bracket. High earners may be in a tax bracket above 30% after factoring in state and federal income taxes if they contribute to Roth IRAs during their peak earning years.

Those same people may end up with tax rates below 20% if they wait until retirement. Furthermore, retirees can move to states with zero income taxes, such as Florida, to further increase their savings. Someone who works a high-paying corporate job in New York City has fewer ways to reduce taxes than a former New Yorker who retired in Florida and now reports a much lower annual income.

You miss out on tax deductions

Traditional IRAs require that you pay taxes on withdrawals, but you do not have to pay taxes on contributions upfront. Getting the deduction now can make it easier to invest in a retirement plan and have extra money left over for living expenses, a brokerage account, and an emergency fund.

A Roth IRA forces you to pay taxes now. Meanwhile, a traditional IRA provides you with the tax deferral now and gives you time to think of ways to minimize your future taxes.

Moving to a state with no income taxes and donating to charity when you retire are some of the viable ways to minimize your tax burden when you withdraw from a traditional IRA. You have time to map out a tax strategy if you contribute to a traditional IRA, while you end up immediately losing money to taxes with a Roth IRA.

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