The Hidden Pattern That’s Beating Wall Street

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s something thrilling happening in the markets right now. Something that, if you’re paying close attention, could lead to massive upside in the coming weeks and months.

And surprisingly, it’s not just about stocks. It’s not even just about earnings or inflation.

It’s about chaos.

The kind of chaos that’s measured in volatility—and opportunity.

At the same time, the AI revolution is accelerating. In fact, it’s compounding exponentially.

Put those two forces together, and you get the most powerful setup I’ve seen all year.

This Market May Look Messy But It’s Ripe With Asymmetric Upside

As I write this, earnings season is drawing to a close. For traders, that means we’re leaving the window of “fundamental clarity” and entering what some call the “mean reversion” zone – a time when headlines matter more than earnings reports, and knee-jerk reactions rule the day.

For some, this is a terrifying proposition.

But for others – especially those armed with a system that thrives in volatility – it’s a dream scenario.

My friend Jeff Clark has built an entire career trading these windows. He’s generated over 1,000 winning trades during chaotic periods using his “chaos pattern” strategy. It’s a system rooted in mean reversion, divergence, and pattern recognition — which I’m fond of because it’s exactly the kind of logic AI systems excel at.

Now, Jeff’s taken that strategy a step further. He’s teamed up with TradeSmith to launch a proprietary stock screener that detects these chaos patterns daily, effectively putting algorithmic edge into the hands of everyday investors.

Markets Aren’t Trading on Fundamentals Right Now

Just look at what’s happening: Tesla (TSLA) tanks 15% after a political spat. Nvidia (NVDA) rallies, then retreats, based on chip guidance from competitors. Volatility, measured by the VIX, is ticking up again.

The fundamentals didn’t change overnight. But sentiment sure did.

In markets like this, if you’re waiting for calm waters, Jeff feels you may be waiting too long. This isn’t about traditional buy-and-hold anymore, it’s about adapting to an environment where news cycles trigger algorithmic trades and automated agents move billions in minutes.

And this volatility isn’t slowing down… it’s syncing with something even bigger.

So, I sat down with Jeff to get a better sense of his “chaos pattern” strategy and talk about what he sees happening next in the market. Specifically, why he expects more volatility, and who’s the culprit behind the chaos.

You can click here or the play button below to learn all about it:

AI Is Reshaping the Playing Field—And Traders Like Jeff Are Ahead of It

Consider what we’re witnessing with Agentic AI: goal-setting, tool-calling, self-correcting systems that don’t just respond – they execute.

Meta (META) is already using autonomous agents to manage its ad spend. Google’s Veo 3 generates full 1080p cinematic sequences on demand. And in the financial world, AI dev agents are writing code, forecasting earnings, and managing portfolios in real time.

This isn’t sci-fi. This is happening now. And it’s transforming the way we understand edge.

Jeff’s chaos pattern screener is, in many ways, part of this evolution. It’s using pattern logic, refined through human intuition and now optimized by software, to hunt setups that retail traders rarely see until it’s too late.

I recently reviewed Jeff’s newest research—and it’s compelling. He believes we’re entering a fresh volatility window, and his screener just lit up with 10 new opportunities. All of them will be revealed live on Wednesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. ET.

He’ll also break down how the tool works, why it’s flagging this moment as critical, and how it could help traders thrive in what most will call a market storm.

This is a free event, yes, but it could be worth thousands if you’re paying attention.

In a world where AI writes code, directs ads, and builds media from scratch, it only makes sense to use that same intelligence to decode market patterns.

That’s exactly what Jeff’s done.

That’s why I’ll be watching closely.

And I think you should, too.

The post The Hidden Pattern That’s Beating Wall Street appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.