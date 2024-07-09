Hidden Gems: 3 Stocks Primed to Explode 1,000% by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In today’s financial markets, identifying stocks with the potential for explosive growth is critical to maximize returns. It’s about strategically positioning investments for transformative gains. Here, the focus is on three hidden gems that exemplify this potential, each of which could soar and deliver multifold returns.

The first company stands out with its robust digital identity verification and mobile deposit technology performance. Despite modest overall revenue growth, the company maintains a solid gross margin, signaling confidence in its future growth prospects.

The second one, known for its innovative financial services and ubiquitous apps, has demonstrated impressive financial metrics. Its gross profit surged, driven by substantial user engagement and product adoption gains. The last one on the list, a leader in digital financial services, has constantly attained over 25% revenue growth for twelve consecutive quarters. Its robust earnings performance, including a solid increase in adjusted EBITDA, underscores its scalable business model and effective revenue-generation strategies.

Mitek (MITK)

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) provides digital identity verification and mobile deposit technology solutions. The company had a consolidated top-line of $47 million for Q2 fiscal 2024. There was a minor increase from $46.1 million in Q2 fiscal 2023. Although the growth appears modest at 2% year-over-year (YoY), it indicates a solid performance amidst market adversities and operational adjustments. Revenue from the deposits business grew, reaching $29.5 million. The continued adoption of mobile deposit solutions primarily drives this growth. There is a rising trend in the number of checks deposited through mobile platforms. Similarly, identity-related revenue saw a 1% increase, reaching $17.5 million.

Moreover, Mitek maintained a solid gross margin of 87%. This stability in gross margin underscores the efficiency and profitability of Mitek’s operations. The operating income for Q2 was $12.8 million, leading to an operating margin of 27%. This performance was lower than the 38% margin from Q2 fiscal 2023. However, it highlights the company’s focus on maintaining a positive bottom-line while navigating operational transitions. Overall, Mitek’s solid performance and strong top-line and gross margins make it a top mark among high-growth potential stocks.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ) progresses with its Cash App and Square financial ecosystem. The company’s financial performance in Q1 2024 was accompanied by solid growth and profitability. The company obtained a gross profit of $2.09 billion. The bottom-line marked a 22% YoY increase. This constant growth is further highlighted by the near doubling of adjusted EBITDA to $705 million and a sevenfold increase in adjusted operating income to $364 million. Such massive improvements signify Block’s ability to derive high valuations.

Further, Cash App, a pivotal segment of Block’s business, reported a gross profit of $1.26 billion, up 25% YoY. This performance was driven by solid contributions from Buy Now, Pay Later, Bitcoin, Cash App Borrow, and Cash App Card, which had 24 million monthly active users. The 11% YoY increase in inflows per active user indicates enhanced user engagement and monetization. Square, another critical business unit, posted a gross profit of $820 million, reflecting 19% YoY growth. This growth was achieved despite moderation in same-store sales, thanks to solid attachment rates in the broader software and banking products ecosystem. Overall, Block’s high top-line growth and sharp operations solidify its presence on the high-growth potential stocks list. If you are looking for hidden gems, look no further.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) leads in digital financial services like loans, investing, and banking. In Q1 2024, the company had adjusted net revenue of $581 million. SoFi is marking a 26% increase YoY. This constant top-line growth is evident, as SoFi has achieved over 25% growth for twelve consecutive quarters. The prolonged growth highlights the company’s stability and sharp revenue generation strategies. At the bottom line, SoFi’s adjusted EBITDA reached$144 million in Q1, up 91% YoY. Hence, this substantial improvement in adjusted EBITDA indicates the company’s operational edge and fundamental ability to derive higher returns.

Additionally, the increased adjusted EBITDA led to an uplift in EBITDA margin from 16% to 25% over the year. In short, Adjusted EBITDA signifies the potency of SoFi’s long-term growth. This indicates sharp economies of scale, which are essential for maintaining high profitability as the company scales. Certainly, SoFi has solidified its balance sheet. This is reflected in the continuous growth in tangible book value, which reached $4.1 billion, a sequential increase of $608 million. This solid financial position enhances the company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and withstand economic fluctuations. To sum up, SoFi’s constant top-line growth and improving profitability signify its scalable business model on the high-growth potential stocks list. This is one of the top hidden gems on the market.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in SOFI. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

