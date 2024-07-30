Hidden Gems: 3 Overlooked Dividend Stocks in Emerging Markets

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Adding emerging markets dividend stocks into your investment portfolio could enable very nice growth and good dividends. Besides, these new markets have recently achieved industrialization, and are developing at a fast pace. These create conditions for obtaining unique opportunities, which are not considered within the framework of developed markets. I then think that the companies on this list are long-term winners.

It is a known fact that emerging markets are generally capable of attaining higher growth rates than the markets. Indian, Brazilian, and Mexican Mexican economies are projected to grow at fast rates given the ongoing industrialization and urbanization trends as well as rising consumerism. This growth represents the possibility of higher returns to investors.

What’s best is that many of these emerging markets dividend stocks show value characteristics as well. I think these companies are in a good position to provide capital appreciation as well as income generation for investors who invest in them early.

So here are three emerging markets dividend stocks for investors to consider.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) is a diverse energy company engaged in coal mining, oil and gas royalty, data centers, and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining. It’s one of those emerging markets dividend stocks through its presence in Colombia.

In the current energy scenario, Alliance Resource Partners is a good opportunity for investment. Even though the coal industry is under pressure, ARLP’s low-cost structure and its strategic profile make it a rather robust company. This has been because the company has diversified into oil & gas royalties to counter-check volatility in the coal market.

Also, the company’s emphasis on having long-term contracts adds to its stability, and the exploration of Bitcoin mining and possible data center business by ARLP proves the company’s ability to shift in line with energy requirements.

ARLP has a very substantial dividend yield of 11.36% and a dividend growth rate of 7.69%. I think it’s suitable for long-term investment.

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

Source: Shutterstock

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is an alternative investment management firm based in Brazil, which comprises private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.

The company’s sound financials, reliable dividends, and smart acquisitions such as MAV Capital only add to the company’s attractiveness. This is especially imperative as Brazil’s financial markets mature and the populace seeks out new investment opportunities; as such, Vinci Partners is poised to create value for its shareholders in the long-term.

The acquisition of MAV Capital by Vinci illustrates the firm’s growth strategy of moving into unfilled niches, especially in the Brazilian agricultural business. At the same time, the firm’s product development strategies and diversification into Bitcoin mining and potential data center business demonstrate the firm’s nimbleness.

VINP has a dividend yield of 5.90%. It also has a solid growth rate of 5.71%. This is in addition to the short-term capital appreciation it has provided investors, with its stock price soaring 11.51% over the past year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Source: Anton Garin / Shutterstock.com

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is one of the major beverage companies in the Latin American region with well-established brands in beer, soft drinks, and other beverages.

These initiatives, especially in the area of premiumization and innovation, especially in the zero sugar segment, Ambev is experiencing the most growth from and margin expansion. The company’s brand portfolio such as Corona, Budweiser, and Guarana have maintained market share and consumer preferences.

Despite the problems with the taxes in Brazil and the economy in Argentina, Ambev reported strong operational performance and cash flow. BEES and Ze Delivery are distribution technologies that the company has strategically invested in, thus improving its competitiveness.

Having a sound balance sheet, a good dividend policy, and the opportunity to gain market share in the improving Latin American economies, Ambev is a good long-term stock for investors. ABEV has a great dividend yield of 7.16% along with a dividend growth rate of 4.63%. This then makes it one of those emerging markets dividend stocks.

