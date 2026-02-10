The Hidden AI Winner That Wall Street Loves for 2026

Key Points

Not only is this stock considered a consensus buy, but its median price target suggests a 68% return over the next 12 months.

This AI company is growing rapidly in the field of autonomous vehicles.

10 stocks we like better than Pony Ai ›

AI stocks have been all over the place in recent months. Some have struggled to turn investments into profits, while others have suffered from overinflated stock prices. But there are others that just keep churning out huge amounts of revenue and profits as their stock prices soar.

Investors are familiar with the big names, like Nvidia and Sandisk, but what are some of those hidden gems that could explode?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

One AI stock that Wall Street analysts see with huge upside is Pony AI (NASDAQ: PONY), a company that makes technology for autonomous robotaxis and trucks.

Wall Street analysts are extremely bullish on Pony AI, with 95% of the 19 analysts that cover it rating it as a buy. It has a median price target of $22 per share, which would represent a 47% return over the next 12 months. The high estimate is $40 per share, which would mean a 168% return. Even the low estimate of $15 per share would be a gain of around 1% -- so analysts see nothing but upside for Pony AI stock.

Ride the Pony Express

Pony is one of the leaders in autonomous vehicle technology, along with a handful of others, including Alphabet's Waymo. It has an asset-light model, meaning it doesn't have its own cars; rather, it sells the technology to automakers to develop their own vehicles.

Among its clients are Toyota, GAC Group, BAIC Group, SAIC Motor, and SANY Truck, among others. All of these companies, except for Toyota, are based in China, which is its major market. It has contracts with these and other automakers to mass-produce the technology for autonomous cars and trucks. In late January, it signed a deal with Beijing ATBB Travel & Express Service Co. to develop a robotaxi fleet that will operate in China's tier-1 cities.

As of its last earnings report for Q3 2025, it had 961 Robotaxi fleet vehicles and was on track to hit 1,000 for the year. It plans to triple that in 2026 with more than 3,000 vehicles by the end of 2026, and it is seeking to expand to new markets.

It is looking to expand its reach to eight countries and has partnerships with ride-sharing companies Uber Technologies and Bolt. It is not permitted to operate commercially in the U.S. It currently has a limited testing permit in California after its full driverless permit was suspended in 2021 due to a crash.

The road ahead

In the last quarter, it increased its revenue by 71% year over year to $25.4 million. Through the first three quarters, revenue is up 54% to $61 million.

But it is not yet profitable as it pours money into research and development expenses. Last quarter, R&D expenses jumped nearly 80% year over year. But officials said that its fleet of more advanced Gen-7 robotaxis reached unit economics breakeven in key markets, meaning the revenue generated per vehicle covered operational costs.

Analysts are likely bullish over this and how Pony AI is expanding with new deals and plans to triple its fleet. It's a new market, and the company is not profitable, but there certainly seems to be a lot of growth ahead -- although with unprofitable companies, it's always good to keep allocations low in a diversified portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Pony Ai right now?

Before you buy stock in Pony Ai, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pony Ai wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.