The Hidden AI Winner That Wall Street Analysts Love for 2026

This company built a solid business well before the AI boom gathered momentum.

It is also well-positioned to benefit from the AI story as it unfolds.

When most people think of artificial intelligence (AI) winners, names like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices might come to mind. These are chip designers that are powering key AI tasks like the training and inference of models. And these companies already are generating significant revenue growth thanks to their AI businesses.

But another company, one that you may not immediately associate with AI, could be a hidden AI winner. Wall Street loves this player for 2026, as an overwhelming majority call it a "buy" or a "strong buy." And the average analyst estimate calls for a 21% increase from the current stock price over the coming 12 months. Let's check out this Wall Street favorite.

A company you may know well

The company that I'm talking about may be well integrated into your daily shopping and entertainment routine. I'm referring to e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), a company that you may turn to for groceries, prescription drugs, mass merchandise, and access to books and movies. This business, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud unit, has generated impressive growth and billions of dollars in earnings over the years.

So, Amazon is a well-established company offering e-commerce, and through AWS, a variety of cloud services to its customers. This was the case well before AI emerged as a ticket to growth and efficiency for companies and individuals. Amazon already built a solid business prior to the AI boom, but the company also recognized that AI could supercharge its growth.

Using and selling AI

As a result, Amazon decided to get in on AI in a variety of ways, from using the technology to improve its business to developing AI tools such as chips and offering a broad range of AI products and services to its AWS customers. So, for example, Amazon is using AI to streamline processes at its fulfillment centers, and this is meant to lower costs. The company has developed its Trainium chips for budget-conscious customers and offers them through AWS -- and Amazon's AWS offer also includes Nvidia chips and other major systems.

This move into AI helped AWS deliver an annual revenue run rate of $132 billion in the latest quarter -- and we're still in the early stages of the AI growth story. So, if AI demand continues as expected, AWS and, therefore, Amazon may see explosive growth in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Amazon's e-commerce business and AWS services that aren't AI-related should continue to grow thanks to the company's leadership in those fields. So Amazon offers tech investors a certain amount of security along with growth, making it a stock that Wall Street loves in 2026 -- and you might too.

