News & Insights

Markets

HICL Infrastructure Issues Interim Update Statement - Quick Facts

March 03, 2025 — 02:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HICL Infrastructure issued an Interim Update Statement, which relates to the period from 1 October 2024 to 28 February 2025. The Board stated that operational performance across the portfolio was in line with expectations, with Affinity Water receiving final regulatory determination which will enable the resumption of distributions in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

The company said it remains on track to deliver target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year to 31 March 2025. HICL expects that dividends from Affinity Water will resume during the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

Also, the Board announced a significant expansion of the buyback programme by a further 100 million pounds, commencing on Monday and running to 31 December 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.