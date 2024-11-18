News & Insights

Stocks

Hi-View Resources Closes Funding for Exploration

November 18, 2024 — 01:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hi-View Resources Inc (TSE:HVW) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hi-View Resources Inc. successfully closed a private placement, raising $100,000 through the issuance of units that include shares and warrants. The company plans to use the funds for general working capital and is optimistic about its exploration results in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe region. Hi-View discovered new gold zones and is planning further exploration in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:HVW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.