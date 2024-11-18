Hi-View Resources Closes Funding for Exploration

Hi-View Resources Inc (TSE:HVW) has released an update.

Hi-View Resources Inc. successfully closed a private placement, raising $100,000 through the issuance of units that include shares and warrants. The company plans to use the funds for general working capital and is optimistic about its exploration results in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe region. Hi-View discovered new gold zones and is planning further exploration in 2025.

