HHLR Advisors Fully Exits Baidu as AI Push Tests Its Advertising-Funded Model

Key Points

HHLR Advisors, Ltd sold 1,641,000 shares of Baidu; estimated trade size was $216.23 million based on average pricing for the quarter

Quarter-end position value declined by $216.23 million, reflecting both the share sale and changes in Baidu’s share price

Transaction represented a 6.97% reduction relative to HHLR Advisors’ reportable U.S. equity assets under management

The position previously accounted for 5.3% of the fund’s AUM as of the prior quarter, highlighting the significance of the exit amid broader fund downsizing

10 stocks we like better than Baidu ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, HHLR Advisors, Ltd. reported the complete sale of its Baidu position during the fourth quarter. The fund reduced its holdings by 1,641,000 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $216.23 million based on average pricing for the period. The quarter-end valuation of the Baidu stake dropped by $216.23 million, reflecting this divestiture and share price movement.

What else to know

HHLR Advisors, Ltd. fully exited Baidu, removing a position that previously represented 5.3% of AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings as of the filing:

NASDAQ: PDD: $1.22 billion (39.2% of AUM)

NYSE: BABA: $795.98 million (25.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: ONC: $314.23 million (10.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: FUTU: $267.70 million (8.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LEGN: $130.10 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Baidu shares were priced at $137.33, up 52.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 29.0 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $137.33 Market Capitalization $47.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $130.46 billion Net Income (TTM) $8.41 billion

Company/Etf snapshot

Baidu, Inc. is a leading provider of internet search, AI-powered cloud solutions, and digital content services in China. The company leverages its dominant search platform and expanding cloud capabilities to capture advertising and enterprise technology spend. Its integrated approach to online marketing and entertainment positions it as a key player in China's digital economy.

Baidu offers online marketing, cloud services, AI-driven products, and digital video content through the Baidu Core and iQIYI segments.

The company generates revenue primarily from search-based and feed-based advertising, cloud computing solutions, and subscription-based entertainment content.

Baidu serves businesses seeking digital marketing and cloud infrastructure in China, as well as consumers accessing online video and entertainment platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

Baidu, Inc. remains primarily an advertising-driven business despite its increased focus on artificial intelligence. Search and feed-based ads continue to generate most of their revenue and profit, hence the strength of China’s digital ad market is critical to Baidu’s performance. In the fourth quarter, HHLR Advisors, Ltd. fully exited its Baidu position, selling approximately 1.64 million shares for an estimated $216 million.

In addition to advertising, Baidu has made significant investments in AI cloud services and large language models through its ERNIE brand, aiming to become a leading AI infrastructure provider in China. The company is also expanding its Apollo autonomous driving platform, including robotaxi operations in select cities. While these initiatives are designed to diversify revenue and reduce dependence on advertising, they currently contribute significantly less than the core ad segment.

For investors, the main question is whether Baidu can maintain stability in its advertising business while developing AI cloud and autonomous driving into meaningful revenue sources. Advertising currently funds the company, but future growth for Baidu depends on successful AI commercialization. The durability of recent stock gains will rely on both stable advertising and measurable progress in AI revenue.

Should you buy stock in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu and BeOne Medicines Ag. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Legend Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.