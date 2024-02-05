HHH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.91, changing hands as low as $75.85 per share. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HHH's low point in its 52 week range is $65.42 per share, with $89.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.