Markets

HgT To Invest In Rightsline

May 27, 2026 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rightsline announced a $500 million strategic growth investment from Hg. HgCapital Trust plc will invest approximately 11 million pounds in Rightsline, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HgT through the Hg Mercury Fund. Hg's investment will accelerate Rightsline's product and AI roadmap and support the company's international expansion.

Klass Capital, Rightsline's majority owner since 2020, Salem Partners, and the broader management team will invest meaningfully alongside Hg. As part of the investment, Farouk Hussein and Annie Wei from Hg will join the Rightsline board alongside Daniel Klass and Patrick Arkeveld. Ron Kasner will join as independent Chair.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.