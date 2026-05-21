HGLB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/22/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Highland Global Allocation Fund (Symbol: HGLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.085, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of HGLB's recent stock price of $8.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when HGLB shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HGLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $7.53 per share, with $10.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.16.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Highland Global Allocation Fund shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.