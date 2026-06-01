HFFG vs. KRYAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) and Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, HF FOODS GROUP INC. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Kerry Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HFFG has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

HFFG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.57, while KRYAY has a forward P/E of 14.68. We also note that HFFG has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KRYAY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67.

Another notable valuation metric for HFFG is its P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KRYAY has a P/B of 2.05.

Based on these metrics and many more, HFFG holds a Value grade of A, while KRYAY has a Value grade of C.

HFFG sticks out from KRYAY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HFFG is the better option right now.

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HF FOODS GROUP INC. (HFFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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