HFBL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/27/26, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: HFBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.135, payable on 5/11/26. As a percentage of HFBL's recent stock price of $19.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when HFBL shares open for trading on 4/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HFBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFBL's low point in its 52 week range is $12.32 per share, with $19.9999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.45.

In Thursday trading, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.