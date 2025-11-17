HF Sinclair About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DINO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DINO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DINO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DINO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.66 per share, with $56.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.33.
In Monday trading, HF Sinclair Corp shares are currently up about 3.9% on the day.
