Hexima Ltd Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Hexima Ltd’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions, including the re-election of Mr. Justin Yap and the appointment of a new auditor, being successfully passed. The approval of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support, positioning the company for continued strategic initiatives. Investors may view these outcomes as indicative of Hexima’s stable governance and potential for growth.

